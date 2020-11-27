Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $8.67 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, OKEx and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $700,239.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00361891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.03071070 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,807,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

