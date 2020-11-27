Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

