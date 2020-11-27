Seeyond Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Waste Management stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.