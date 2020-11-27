Seeyond Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Seeyond raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

