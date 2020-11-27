Seeyond Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,677,000 after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $53.51 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

