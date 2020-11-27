Seeyond Purchases 3,375 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 230,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

