Seeyond Purchases 11,501 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,821,000 after buying an additional 101,472 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,548,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after buying an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after buying an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

