Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,813 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

