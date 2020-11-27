Seeyond Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

NYSE:LOW opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

