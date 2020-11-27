Seeyond Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Seeyond lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.11.

NYSE PANW opened at $297.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $298.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

