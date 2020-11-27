Seeyond Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Seeyond lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $282.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.50. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

