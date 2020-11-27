Seeyond Has $1.87 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seeyond boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

