Seeyond Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seeyond decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

