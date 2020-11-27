Seeyond Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Edison International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.