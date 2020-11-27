Seeyond Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

