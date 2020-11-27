Seeyond Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 395.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 567,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 452,846 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 475,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 120,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

