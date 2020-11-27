Seeyond Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in Henry Schein by 155.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 90.6% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

