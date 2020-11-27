Seeyond Buys 88 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,952 shares of company stock worth $39,695,538. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $446.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.36 and its 200-day moving average is $370.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

