Seeyond Buys 511 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its position in Philip Morris International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 623,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $4,438,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

