Seeyond Buys 2,674 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $141,088.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,419.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.88 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

