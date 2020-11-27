Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.