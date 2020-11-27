Seeyond Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 193,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $237.67 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

