Seeyond Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

ES opened at $88.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

