Seeyond Boosts Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 85.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 126.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 27.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 29.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $229.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $247.98.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

