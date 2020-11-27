Seeyond Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

