Seeyond Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after buying an additional 3,282,047 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 146.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,296,000 after buying an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 279.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,835,000 after buying an additional 1,101,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $84,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

