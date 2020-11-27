Seeyond Acquires 72 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Seeyond increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $444.14 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

