Seeyond Acquires 4,027 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Seeyond lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $164.75 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,148 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.