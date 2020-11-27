Seeyond Acquires 31 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,129.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,154.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

