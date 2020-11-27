Seeyond Acquires 241 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 916,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,911,000 after purchasing an additional 233,537 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

