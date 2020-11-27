Seeyond Acquires 1,138 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

