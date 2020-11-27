SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Critical Comparison

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Scorpio Bulkers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.25 -$92.84 million N/A N/A Scorpio Bulkers $224.58 million 0.89 $44.65 million $11.90 1.36

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Scorpio Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -32.51% -10.22% -4.72% Scorpio Bulkers -82.21% -1.40% -0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEACOR Marine and Scorpio Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67

SEACOR Marine currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.48%. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 120.92%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Scorpio Bulkers.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. The company's offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.