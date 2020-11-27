Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.50

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Shares of ERO opened at C$21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.31. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

