Scotiabank Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.