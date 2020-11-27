Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$104.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.63.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$97.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.0300005 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.