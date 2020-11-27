Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $122.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.70.

RY opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

