Scotiabank Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $14.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SMMCF stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

