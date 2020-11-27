Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. Schroders has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

