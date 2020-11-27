Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVRA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Savara alerts:

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Savara by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.