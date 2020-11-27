Sarissa Capital Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 30th

Sarissa Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 30th. Sarissa Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SRSAU stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.76.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.

