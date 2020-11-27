Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.67. 104,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 96,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

