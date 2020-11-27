Sarah Mace Purchases 9,837 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) insider Sarah Mace acquired 9,837 shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77).

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.96. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 407.20 ($5.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.18.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

