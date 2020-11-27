Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,314 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $53,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 331,140 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

