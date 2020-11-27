salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.17.

salesforce.com stock opened at $246.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 173.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

