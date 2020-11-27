salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

NYSE CRM opened at $246.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,568,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,237,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

