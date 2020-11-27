salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,111 shares of company stock worth $141,900,417. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $246.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

