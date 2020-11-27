Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Down to $42.90

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $40.80. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 80,378 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safestyle UK plc will post 1295.0557764 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) news, insider Robert Neale acquired 52,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

About Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

