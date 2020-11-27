Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Down to $42.90

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $40.80. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 80,378 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safestyle UK plc will post 1295.0557764 earnings per share for the current year.
About Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)
Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.
