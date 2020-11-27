Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

