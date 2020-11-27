RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.