Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,528,505.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00.

Shares of RUS opened at C$21.21 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s payout ratio is 354.31%.

RUS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

